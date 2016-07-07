Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

By: Derek Yu

On: July 7th, 2016

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, by rdein

It’s become a joke to talk about Cave Story and Dark Souls when describing other games, but in the case of Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, I’d be remiss not to: the series has never been shy about its influences. In Reverie, the fourth game of the Momodora series, rdein has done a fantastic job joining the simple charm and tidy aesthetic of Daisuke Amaya’s little masterpiece with the methodical combat mechanics and level design of From Software’s Souls games. The result is something of a “perfect” Metroidvania, which feels neither meandering nor linear, frustrating nor dull. And it’s easy to see why rdein considers this to be his best-looking and most polished game yet: out of all the many beautiful animations and effects in the game, there’s not a single pixel that seems out of place.

In this bustling age of indie game development, it can be refreshing to see a title that shows restraint in its design without being minimalist or abstract. You’ll love Reverie if you enjoyed any of its influences. At this year’s Summer Games Done Quick (going on right now), it produced one of the marathon’s most heartfelt and inspiring runs:

  • Ben Dunlop

    Thanks! Loved rdein’s first Momodora, had no clue there was a fourth.

  • Acedio

    Would you say the first three are required reading before playing the fourth?

  • http://www.derekyu.com Derek Yu

    Not at all! You can go in completely blind. Storywise, Reverie is also a prequel.

  • Acedio

    I’ll have to check it out :) Looks like it’s right up my alley!

  • UnrealClock

    finally bought the third one, but damn this looooooooooooooooks beautiful. This guy and Konjak’s art make my heart feel warm and stuff.

