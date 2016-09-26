Fantastic Arcade 2016

By: Tof Eklund

On: September 26th, 2016

fantastic

This year’s Fantastic Arcade is happening right now, so if you’re in Austin or a short drive away (n.b., a “short drive” in Texas is anything under 8 hours), you should go. Admission is free, gas is cheap, and Shine Boch actually tastes good if you drink it in the Lone Star State.

There’s a complete schedule of events here. Festivities started on the 22nd and run through this Thursday (the 29th).

If there’s a tear in your beer (Shiner or otherwise) because, like me, you can’t go, you can play the games of Fantastic Arcade (some of them) at home with this itch.io bundle, presented by Juegos Rancheros in conjunction with Fantastic Arcade, and benefiting the Juegos Rancheros nonprofit.

Unlike Fantastic Arcade itself, the bundle’s not free, but for $15 you get five new games by Moppin, Takahashi, Saltzman, Klondike, Lawhead and SOKOP. Viva los independientes!

Posted in Action, Adventure, Bundles
  • http://ryanszrama.com Ryan Szrama

    Don’t believe the hype.

    Shiner doesn’t taste good even in Texas. : P

  • https://profil3.com Heyhey

    Good day folks. Many pardons for reaching out this way, but I’ve been trying to get a hold of an admin for months now – twitter, your IRC, anything I can find. Who can I email about your broken forum sign up / verification / forgot password / etc etc please?

